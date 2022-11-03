Kerala: High Court extends last date for VCs to reply for show cause notice

AMN

The Kerala High Court today extended the last date for the Vice Chancellors to file their replies to the show cause notice issued by the Governor till 5 pm next Monday.

The time frame for filing their replies was to end today and tomorrow.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while passing the interim order, also noted that the Governor himself had extended the time frame for filing replies till Monday. The Court said the petitioners are at liberty to ask for a personal hearing with the Governor to present their case.

The High Court listed the matter for hearing next Tuesday.

The High Court was considering the petitions filed by seven University Vice Chancellors who were issued show cause notices by the Governor after they were asked to tender their resignations.

A Supreme Court verdict recently held that the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University was illegal and void abinitio. Following the apex court verdict, the Governor sought the resignation of the other Vice Chancellors citing violation of UGC guidelines in their appointments.