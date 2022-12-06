Kerala: HC restrains aviation operators from offering helicopter packages for pilgrims to Nilakkal

AMN

The Kerala High Court today restrained aviation operators from offering helicopter packages for pilgrims to Nilakkal, the base camp on route to the Sabarimala hill shrine.

Disposing of a suo motu petition, a Division Bench of the High Court comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajith Kumar directed the concerned authorities to ensure that the helipad at Nilakkal is utilised only for emergency operations.

The court initiated suo motu proceedings after the advertisement of a Kochi-based Limited Liability Partnership firm offering helicopter and darshan packages for Sabarimala pilgrims, was brought to its notice. The Bench also imposed restrictions for releasing such advertisements in the media.

It noted that Sabarimala and its surroundings fall under the category of a Special Security Zone, and is situated close to the boundary of the Periyar Tiger Reserve.