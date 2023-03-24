Kerala HC quash Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s notification removing 15 nominated members of Kerala University Senate

AMN

The Kerala High Court today quashed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s notification removing 15 nominated members of the Kerala University Senate. Justice Sathish Nainan issued the order while hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the Governor’s order to withdraw the Senate members.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the Chancellor of the Universities in the State, had ordered the removal of the Senate members after his repeated directions to hold a Senate meeting and nominate its member to the selection committee to appoint a Vice-Chancellor went unheeded.