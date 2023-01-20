इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2023 11:47:41      انڈین آواز
Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to former Gujarat, Kerala DGPs in ISRO espionage case

AMN / WEB DESK

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to former Gujarat DGP, R B Sreekumar, former Kerala DGP, Siby Mathews and four other accused in the ISRO espionage case. Others who got anticipatory bail include former IB officers P S Jayaprakash and V K Maini, and Kerala Police officers S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt. The case relates to the alleged framing of former ISRO Scientist Nambi Naryanan in the 1994 ISRO spy case.

Justice K Babu, who allowed the bail, directed the accused to appear before the investigating officer on January 27 for interrogation. The Court said, in the event of their arrest, they should be released on bail on executing bond for one lakh rupees each with two solvent sureties for the like sum. The Court also asked the accused to report before the investigating officer as and when required.

It may be recalled that the pre-arrest bail granted by the High Court to the petitioners earlier were set aside by the Supreme Court last month. The apex court had also asked the High Court to consider the matter afresh.

