Kerala govt to cull down 300 pigs after African Swine Fever reported in Wayanad

The district authorities in Wayanad in Kerala have initiated steps to cull about 300 pigs after African Swine Fever was confirmed at a couple of farms in Mananthavady.

The state government has directed pig farms to strictly implement the biosecurity and waste disposal mechanism outlined in the swine fever action plan of the union government.

It said the ban on interstate sales and transportation of pigs and pork-related products will continue.

The disease was confirmed after samples from the farms tested positive at the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.

State Animal Husbandry minister J Chinchurani directed all districts to remain alert and inform veterinary doctors in panchayats in case of disease symptoms or unnatural deaths.

She said a control room has been opened in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

