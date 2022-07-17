Kerala govt sets up Help Desks at airports to intensify preventive measures against monkeypox

AMN

Kerala Government has set up Help Desks in all the airports in the State as part of intensifying preventive measures in the wake of the first monkeypox case confirmed in the country. Help Desk services are available in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur airports. A State-wide public awareness drive will be launched tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Central team which is currently camping in the State today visited Kollam district and collected information from the hospital where the infected person first sought medical aid. Monkeypox was confirmed in a 35-year old Kollam native who reached the State capital on Tuesday from the United Arab Emirates.