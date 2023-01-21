Kerala govt impounds properties belonging to PFI leaders and cadres following High Court Order

AMN

In Kerala, the State government has begun impounding properties belonging to the leaders and cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) following a Kerala High Court Order to realise 5.20 crore rupees from PFI activists for vandalising public property during the flash hartal called by the outlawed organisation on the 23rd of September last year. Revenue officers assisted by the police, attached properties belonging to the erstwhile PFI functionaries in seven districts of the State, including its General Secretary A Abdul Sathar and former State Secretary C A Rouf.

The PFI activists unleashed large-scale destruction of public property on the 23rd of September last year in protest against the Union Government’s decision to ban the organisation. The High Court had recently expressed its displeasure over the State government’s delay in complying with its Order. The Court directed the government to complete the confiscation process and file a report in this regard by Monday. The Court has listed the case for hearing on Tuesday. The High Court had earlier directed district judicial officers not to allow bail to PFI activists, without realising the cost of damage caused by them.