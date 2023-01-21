इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2023 07:48:50      انڈین آواز
Kerala govt impounds properties belonging to PFI leaders and cadres following High Court Order

AMN

In Kerala, the State government has begun impounding properties belonging to the leaders and cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) following a Kerala High Court Order to realise 5.20 crore rupees from PFI activists for vandalising public property during the flash hartal called by the outlawed organisation on the 23rd of September last year. Revenue officers assisted by the police, attached properties belonging to the erstwhile PFI functionaries in seven districts of the State, including its General Secretary A Abdul Sathar and former State Secretary C A Rouf.

The PFI activists unleashed large-scale destruction of public property on the 23rd of September last year in protest against the Union Government’s decision to ban the organisation. The High Court had recently expressed its displeasure over the State government’s delay in complying with its Order. The Court directed the government to complete the confiscation process and file a report in this regard by Monday. The Court has listed the case for hearing on Tuesday. The High Court had earlier directed district judicial officers not to allow bail to PFI activists, without realising the cost of damage caused by them.

خبرنامہ

OXFAM REPORT:ملک میں بڑھتا اقتصادی عدم مساوات!

ملک کے 21 ارب پتیوں کے پاس 70 کروڑ لو گوں سے زیادہ پیسہ ہے، ان کے ...

مکرم جاہ بہادر سرکاری اعزاز کیساتھ مکہ مسجد کے مقبرۂ آصف جاہی میں سپرد لحد Nizam VIII

حیدرآباد۔18جنوری: آصف ثامن نواب میر برکت علی خان مکرم جاہ بہا ...

حیدرآباد کے آخری نظام کے پوتے مکرم جاہ ترکی میں انتقال کر گئے۔

مکرم جاہ جو حیدرآباد میں اپنے آبائی قبرستان میں دفن ہونا چاہ ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

