Kerala Governor issues show cause notice to Vice Chancellors of 9 universities who refused to resign

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has issued fresh show cause notices to the Vice Chancellors of nine universities of the state who have refused to resign. Addressing media persons at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, the Governor said the time has been given to the Vice Chancellors to file their replies before the 3rd of next month. Referring to his last directive that the Vice Chancellors should tender their resignations before 11:30 AM yesterday, the Governor said he is suggesting them an honourable way out instead of sacking them.

Mr Khan said the Supreme Court judgement against the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University had left him with no option but to go for a fresh selection of the VCs. The Governor observed that the Supreme Court judgement did not find any deficiency or cast aspersions on the VC, but said the process of selection and appointment was illegal. Earlier yesterday, Kerala High Court held that the vice-chancellors of the nine state universities can continue in their positions until the Governor issues a final order following the show-cause notices issued to them. The High Court granted a special sitting yesterday in spite of the Diwali holiday for the Vice Chancellors to challenge the Governor’s order.