Kerala: Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 11.2%

The covid cases continue to rise as the Kerala confirms 22,056 new covid positive cases yesterday. Creating great concern, the test positivity rate is at 11.2 percent.10 districts are reporting over 1000 covid cases with Malappuram being the worst hit, as it confirmed over 3800 covid positive cases yesterday. 131 deaths were also confirmed due to Covid taking the total death toll to 16,457. Bringing respite, over 17,000 people recovered from the covid infection yesterday.
Presently over 1 lakh 49,000 active covid cases are there in the State. On account of worsening covid situation mass testing is being carried out across the State as over one lakh 97,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.State Health Minister Veena George informed that over 9 lakh new vaccine doses had reached the State.
Meanwhile, covid restrictions based on TPR rates and strict weekend lockdown is being continuing in Kerala.