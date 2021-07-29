Remdesivir drug moved from Prohibited to Restricted Category of Exports: Govt
Parliament adjourned for the day due to ruckus over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues
US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrives New Delhi
Basavaraj Bommai to be sworn in as new CM of Karnataka today
PM Modi asks BJP MPs to become part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Kerala: Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 11.2%

AMN

The covid cases continue to rise as the Kerala confirms 22,056 new covid positive cases yesterday. Creating great concern, the test positivity rate is at 11.2 percent.10 districts are reporting over 1000 covid cases with Malappuram being the worst hit, as it confirmed over 3800 covid positive cases yesterday. 131 deaths were also confirmed due to Covid taking the total death toll to 16,457. Bringing respite, over 17,000 people recovered from the covid infection yesterday.

Presently over 1 lakh 49,000 active covid cases are there in the State. On account of worsening covid situation mass testing is being carried out across the State as over one lakh 97,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.State Health Minister Veena George informed that over 9 lakh new vaccine doses had reached the State.

Meanwhile, covid restrictions based on TPR rates and strict weekend lockdown is being continuing in Kerala.

Olympics Shooting; Manu Bhaker in contention in the Women’s 25M Pistol

By Harpal Singh Bedi Putting behind couple of poor performance, Manu Bhaker fired superb 292 out of 300 and ...

Olympic Hockey: India overpowers Argentina 3-1,confirm place in quarter finals

Harpal Singh Bedi Playing an all-out attacking game India overpowered defending champion Argentina 3-1 for ...

Olympic Men’s Hockey: India to face defending champion Argentina in fourth league match

By Harpal Singh Bedi Virtually assured of a place in quarter finals, a confident India will look for their ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

