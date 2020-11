AMN

Kerala continues to report more recoveries than positive cases, as 7007 new cases of covid were confirmed today. Meanwhile, 7252 people recovered from the infection in the State. The total active Covid cases in Kerala have decreased to 78,420. Over 64000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 29 new cases of deaths were also confirmed today, taking the death toll in the State to 1771.