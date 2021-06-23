Kerala confirms 12,787 new COVID cases

WEB DESK

Kerala confirmed 12,787 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. Number of deaths was 150 and 13,683 recoveries were also reported. The test positivity rate is 10.29 per cent. The active caseload in the state is 99,390.

State Health Minister Veena George has informed that over one crore people have already received the first dose of COVID vaccine. More than 27 lakhs of them have received the second dose as well. She also added that the state has accomplished the target of administering 2 to 2.5 lakh vaccines per day.