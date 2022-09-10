Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Maha Sammelan on birth anniversary of reformer Sree Narayana Guru

AMN

Today marks the 168th birth anniversary of notable Keralite social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. Special prayers and pujas will be held at Vayalvaram house in Chempazhanthy, Guru’s birthplace in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Maha Sammelan to be held at the Chempazhanthy Gurukulam this evening. Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan and Minister G.R. Anil will jointly open the Sree Narayana Philosophical Congress.

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan will inaugurate the Sree Narayana Jayanthi conference at Sivagiri, the final resting place or ‘Samadhi’ of the Guru in the evening. Rallies will be conducted at Sivagiri and various places across the State.