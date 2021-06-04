India extends visa validity of stranded foreign nationals
Facebook suspends Donald Trump’s account for two years
Mehul Choksi appears before Dominican court on wheelchair, remanded to hospital till June 7
Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawla’s 5G petition, imposes Rs 20 lakh fine
Kerala budget proposes Rs 20,000 crore for Special COVID Package

AMN / THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal presented the maiden budget of the new government at the State Legislative Assembly today. Finance Minister announced 20,000-crore rupees for Special COVID Package to tide over the crisis induced by the second wave of the pandemic.

The budget also set aside 1,000 crore rupees to provide free vaccination for everyone aged above 18 years and an additional allocation of 500 crore rupees for vaccination facilities. The budget also proposed a six-point programme for the strengthening of health sector considering the concerns over the third wave of the pandemic.

No new tax proposals were announced in the budget considering the economic impact of the pandemic. The budget further announced a comprehensive package of 5,300 crore rupees for coastal regions development. The budget promised strengthening of facilities for online learning. Rupees 2,000 crore loan package has been announced for agriculture sector, Rs.1,600 crores for new industrial initiatives and 100 crore rupees as interest subsidies.

Former International Hockey Player Usman Khan passes away

Hockey India mourns the loss of Former International Hockey Player, Mr. Usman Khan ...

PM Modi speaks to Milkha Singh; inquires about his health

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Ace sprinter Milkha Singh. Mr Modi inquired about his healt ...

French Open: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic advance to 3rd round

rolandgarros.com In French Open Tennis, former world No.1 Roger Federer, entered the third round of French ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

