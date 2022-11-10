FreeCurrencyRates.com

Kerala: BJP, Congress protest outside Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Demanding Mayor’s Resignation over letter issue

AMN

BJP and Congress workers staged a protest outside the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office in Kerala today, demanding resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran. Protests turned violent as the Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protestors.

The opposition party workers demand the Mayor’s resignation over a letter she allegedly wrote to a top ruling CPI(M) leader, asking for a priority list of party cadres to be appointed in temporary posts in the civic body on 1st November.

Meanwhile, the Mayor has denied having written or signed any such letter. The Crime Branch is investigating into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court today served a notice to the Mayor and the State Government over a plea seeking a CBI probe into the letter controversy.

The court informed that it would consider the plea after hearing Ms Rajendran’s response on the matter.

