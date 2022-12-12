FreeCurrencyRates.com

Kerala: 5th Kochi Muziris Biennale, country’s largest contemporary art exhibition begins in Kochi

The fifth edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale in Kerala, arguably the country’s largest contemporary art exhibition begins in Kochi today. An amalgam of cosmopolitan art and culture, the Biennale will feature 200 major creative projects of 90 artists from different countries across the world and will be exhibited till April 10. Titled ‘In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire’, the exhibition is curated by Singapore-based Indian origin artist Shubhugi Rao.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at the Fort Kochi Parade Grounds this evening The Kochi Muziris Biennale is being held after a gap of four years due to a break induced by Covid-19. The four-month long fiesta celebrates the contemporary art scene across the globe with displays of art works of both Indian and international maestros. The event, will witness art, music, poetry and story telling around the godowns , heritage properties and art galleries at 14 venues, spread over Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Ernakulam.

Besides art lovers, the Biennale draws a great deal of support from the state government, private patrons and local businesses. A Students’ Biennale, to encourage young talents, and Art by Children, aimed at reaching out to school students, besides cultural programmes will run parallel to the main event.

