AMN

Four persons including two women were killed in Kerela when a mini bus fell down a steep hill near Pooppara in Idukki district on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi Highway last evening. 17 persons, injured in the mishap, have been admitted to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital in Tamil Nadu. The occupants of the bus, belonging to Thirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, were on their way back after attending a marriage function in Munnar