Kerala: 22,129 new covid positive cases reported

AMN

Kerala continues to report hike in Covid cases as it confirms 22,129 new covid positive cases today. The test positivity rate increased to 12.35 percent. 156 deaths were also confirmed due to Covid today taking the total death toll to 16,326.

Bringing respite, 13,415 people recovered from the covid infection. At present, a total of 1,45,371 people are undergoing covid treatment in the state. As the pandemic rate continuously escalates throughout the state, the district of Malappuram witnessed highest number of infection as 4,037 new covid cases were confirmed.

Over 2,000 cases have been reported in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Palakkad districts and more than 1,000 covid positive cases have been identified in the districts of Kollam, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Alappuzha.