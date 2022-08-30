FreeCurrencyRates.com

Kerala: 10-day Onam festivities begin in state with Atham

Today is Atham. The day marks the beginning of the 10-day Onam festivities in Kerala which culminates in Thiruvonam.

Athachamayam, a cultural fiesta parading various art forms of the state, will be held this morning at Tripunithura near Kochi. The event is a throwback to the pre-independence days, when the Rajah of Cochin and his entourage took out a procession to worship at the Thrikkakara temple, the centre of celebrations of Onam. The 10-day festival at the Thrikkakara temple also begins today.

