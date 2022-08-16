Kenya: William Ruto declared the winner of presidential election

WEB DESK

In Kenya, Deputy President William Ruto has been declared the winner of Kenya’s presidential election. According to the official results, he narrowly beat his rival, Raila Odinga, taking 50.5 per cent of the vote. However, the announcement was delayed amid scuffles and allegations of vote-rigging by Mr Odinga’s campaign. Mr Odinga’s party agent earlier alleged that there were irregularities and mismanagement in the election. This was the first time Mr Ruto, 55, had run for president. He has served as deputy president for 10 years.