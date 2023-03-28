AMN

Kenya, police fired teargas and water cannon against stone-throwing anti-government protesters yesterday.One person was also shot dead in the western city of Kisumu during the protests.

Security forces also clashed with stone-throwing demonstrators in the city’s largest slum Kibera, where protesters set tires ablaze.

Local media reported, it was the second time in two weeks that protests against the government and high food prices turned violent.

The clash happened in the capital Nairobi where opposition leader Raila Odinga joined protesters.

During last week’s demonstrations, a university student was killed and police arrested more than 200 people, including lawmakers belonging to Odinga’s faction in parliament.