इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2023 01:15:28      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Kejriwal wants to make Delhi schools as good as they could attract students from abroad

Leave a comment
Published On: By

CM Met teachers sent by the Delhi Government for training in Finland, Singapore and Cambridge

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wished to make Delhi’s government schools best in the world so that students from abroad could come here for education.

Addressing teachers who had been to foreign countries for training, Kejriwal said that he will keep sending teacher abroad and they have the support of the people.

“Some people consider it expenditure, but it is investment. I feel that you can construct four bridges less and four roads less, but we should provide best exposure and training to our teachers. They will groom students who will build roads and bridges in the future,” he said.

Lamenting that some people are trying to defame them, he alleged that there is a tendency to bring down those who do good work.

“There are people who see our good work and feel jealous. They want to defame us. But I am not interested in party politics. If some BJP person or Congress person wants to improve the education system somewhere in the country, I will loan Manish Sisodia to them for a few days. We want to improve the education system of the entire country,” Kejriwal added.

He said the objective of his government is to give the teachers the better learning experience.

“We have to compete with international schools. There was a time when we wanted that government schools should be better than private schools. This has happened. Now we want that our schools become the world’s best. We imagine about being the best,” he said.

Image

Noting that there is still scope for improvement, the chief minister said the endeavour is to provide exposure to teachers to the best practices in the world.

“There is a saying ‘miles to go before I sleep’. There is lots to achieve. Our critics also accept that there is a huge change coming in Delhi’s education system. This has happened because of Delhi’s two crore people,” he said.

Kejriwal said before 2015, schools were in an extremely bad state and hailing the teachers for the change.

“Schools used to function in tents. All those schools functioning under tents have now become talent schools. Earlier, there were no desks, leakages from roof happened, and there was no security schools but we have done a lot in terms of infrastructure,” he added.

Not only has the infrastructure become better, but even the atmosphere has changed with students praising teachers and a sea change coming in the results too, he said.

The Delhi government and the Lt Governor office have been engaged in a war of words over the issue of teachers’ training in Finland.

Kejriwal had earlier said Delhi LG V K Saxena twice returned a file containing the proposal, asking if a cost-benefit analysis of the programme had been done.

The Raj Niwas, in a series of tweets, then clarified that the Lt Governor had only advised the Delhi government to evaluate the proposal in totality and assess the effectiveness of such foreign training programmes undertaken in the past.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائجسٹ؛ کھادی مصنوعات کی برانڈگ

کھادی اورگرام ادیوگ کمیشن (کے وی آئی سی)نے غیر ملکی سامان کا م ...

مرکز نے یوٹیوب اور ٹوئیٹر کو، متنازعہ بی بی سی کی ڈاکومینٹری کے ویڈیوز کو بلاک کرنے کی ہدایت دی

FILE اطلاعات و نشریات کی وزارت نے Youtube اور ٹویٹر کو ہدایات ...

وزیر اعظم نے پولیس کے ڈائریکٹرز جنرل اور انسپیکٹرس جنرل کی، کانفرنس میں شرکت کی

FILE PIC وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلی میں پولس کے ڈائریک ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart