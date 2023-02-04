Kedarnath Dham: 40% reconstruction work completed in the second phase

AMN

35 to 40 per cent of reconstruction work in Kedarnath Dham has been completed in the second phase. At present, the work, however, is stopped due to snowfall in the area of construction work. It will again resume in March.

The work of the second phase began in November 2021. This includes the construction of Police stations, hospitals, Shops, ATMs, Passenger Facilitation Centers etc.

In the third Phase, private buildings are to be constructed in Kedarnath under contract. All these buildings will be identical under the master plan. Reconstruction work is underway in disaster-hit Kedarnath since March 2014. In the first phase, the temple complex and the temple road were expanded and a grand mausoleum of Adi Guru Shankaracharya was built.