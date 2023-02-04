इंडियन आवाज़     04 Feb 2023 05:31:31      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Kedarnath Dham: 40% reconstruction work completed in the second phase

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

35 to 40 per cent of reconstruction work in Kedarnath Dham has been completed in the second phase. At present, the work, however, is stopped due to snowfall in the area of construction work. It will again resume in March.

The work of the second phase began in November 2021. This includes the construction of Police stations, hospitals, Shops, ATMs, Passenger Facilitation Centers etc.

In the third Phase, private buildings are to be constructed in Kedarnath under contract. All these buildings will be identical under the master plan. Reconstruction work is underway in disaster-hit Kedarnath since March 2014. In the first phase, the temple complex and the temple road were expanded and a grand mausoleum of Adi Guru Shankaracharya was built.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

 ترکی کے انتخابات: کون مارے گا بازی Turkey Elections

، انقرہ سے افتخار گیلانی ترکیہ میں صدارتی اور پارلیمانی ان ...

دیہی علاقوں میں زرعی اسٹارٹ اپس کی حوصلہ افزائی کے لیے زرعی  ایکسلریٹر فنڈ قائم کیا جائے گا : Budget 2023-24

خزانہ اور کارپوریٹ امور کی مرکزی وزیر محترمہ نرملا سیتا رمن ...

بجٹ 2023-24: ایف ایم سیتا رمن نے کہا کہ بجٹ خوشحال اور جامع ہندوستان کے وژن کو پورا کرتا ہے

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن ایف ایم نرملا سیتا رمن نے آج لوک سب ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart