KCR for unity among non-BJP parties in Prez poll

AMN / WEB DESK

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will pitch for unity among all non-BJP parties in the country in the Presidential election to give a tough fight to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The TRS has supported Joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha for the Presidential elections. Sinha will arrive in Hyderabad on Saturday to seek the support of non-BJP parties in the Presidential election and the TRS has organised a meeting in his support at Jala Vihar on Saturday.

During the meeting, sources in the TRS said that the Chief Minister is expected to make an appeal to all non-BJP parties to utilise the Presidential election scheduled for July 18 to showcase their unity in checking the ‘divisive and communal politics” of the BJP.

The Chief Minister’s appeal to non-BJP parties would come in the wake of several regional parties such as the YSR Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha among others either not declaring their support for Sinha or have decided to support the NDA, sources added.

The TRS has erected hoardings along all major roads and junctions in city with pictures of KCR and Yashwant Sinha which flash “Let’s Change the Change” and “We support Yashwant Sinha Ji as a candidate for President of India.”