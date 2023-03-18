Kashmir Valley: 4 people hailing from Bihar killed in bus accident

AMN

In the Kashmir Valley, four persons hailing from Bihar were killed after a bus they were travelling in turned turtle at Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district this morning.

An official said the bus turned turtle on National Highway in Gooripora area of Awantipora in which several passengers received injuries. All the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment, however, four of them succumbed to their grievous injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and started an investigation in this regard.