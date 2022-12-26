Kashmir: Mercury remains below freezing point

AMN

The cold condition has intensified as the mercury in Kashmir continuously remains below the freezing point in most parts.

All parts of the Kashmir valley continue to reel under intense cold conditions. During the intervening night, a temperature of minus 15.7 degree Celsius was recorded at the famous tourist spot, Pahalgam, which is the lowest temperature recorded anywhere in the valley so far this winter. In Srinagar, a minimum temperature of minus 3.4 degree Celsius was recorded.

The local unit of the MET department has forecast chilly but dry weather conditions for the next 48 hours.

As a precautionary measure, the elderly and the children have been advised to stay indoors during the morning and evening hours