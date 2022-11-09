FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Nov 2022 12:30:47      انڈین آواز

Kashmir: Bumper Saffron crop cheers up farmers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Farmers in the Kashmir Valley are happy with the bumper Saffron crop this year. The GI Certification of Kashmiri Saffron by Geographical Indications Registry would prevent adulteration into it. The GI Certification will also put an end to the marketing of Saffron cultivated in other countries under the garb of being produced in Kashmir.

Kashmiri Saffron is cultivated and harvested in the Karewas (highlands) of Jammu and Kashmir and has been assigned Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Geographical Indications Registry. The spice is grown in Pulwama, Budgam, Kishtwar, and Srinagar regions of Jammu & Kashmir.

Iran is the largest producer of saffron in the world and India is a close competitor. However, with the GI tag of Kashmir saffron, India becomes the only Saffron producing Country for which GI has been assigned which will result in more prominence in the export market thereby boosting exports as well as helping the farmers to get the best remunerative price for economic sustainability.

Kashmir is having the distinction of producing one of the best saffron in the world, therefore it should be our individual, collective and moral responsibility to preserve this golden spice not only for a large number of families directly associated with the cultivation of saffron but for generations to come.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

15th Asian Airgun Championship 2022 to begin tomorrow at Daegu in South Korea

AMN The 15th Asian Airgun Championship 2022 will begin tomorrow at Daegu in South Korea. This will be the f ...

T20 WC 2022: New Zealand to take on Pak in first semifinal in Sydney tomorrow

AMN In the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the first semifinal in Sydney to ...

Lakshya Sen reaches career-best sixth in BWF Rankings

AMN Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped two spots to achieve a career-best sixth in t ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart