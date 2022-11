Kashmir: Bumper Saffron crop cheers up farmers

AMN / WEB DESK

Farmers in the Kashmir Valley are happy with the bumper Saffron crop this year. The GI Certification of Kashmiri Saffron by Geographical Indications Registry would prevent adulteration into it. The GI Certification will also put an end to the marketing of Saffron cultivated in other countries under the garb of being produced in Kashmir.

Kashmiri Saffron is cultivated and harvested in the Karewas (highlands) of Jammu and Kashmir and has been assigned Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Geographical Indications Registry. The spice is grown in Pulwama, Budgam, Kishtwar, and Srinagar regions of Jammu & Kashmir.

Iran is the largest producer of saffron in the world and India is a close competitor. However, with the GI tag of Kashmir saffron, India becomes the only Saffron producing Country for which GI has been assigned which will result in more prominence in the export market thereby boosting exports as well as helping the farmers to get the best remunerative price for economic sustainability.

Kashmir is having the distinction of producing one of the best saffron in the world, therefore it should be our individual, collective and moral responsibility to preserve this golden spice not only for a large number of families directly associated with the cultivation of saffron but for generations to come.