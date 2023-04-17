Karnataka: Yediyurappa takes strong exception to Laxshman Savadi & Jagadish Shetter leaving BJP

Staff Reporter

Karnataka BJP senior leader B S Yediyurappa has taken strong exception to the decision of Laxshman Savadi and Jagadish Shetter to quit the party and join the Congress party before the Assembly election.

Addressing media persons in Bengaluru Sunday, he charged that both the leaders joining Congress have cheated the party, the electorate and their ideology. Coming down heavily on Laxshman Savadi, he said that the party had made him Minister, Deputy CM and member of the core committee but in return he ditched the party, which gave him opportunities.

On Jagadish Shetter, he informed that Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan had met Shetter personally and offered tickets to his family members, Rajya Sabha seat and ministerial role in the Centre.

All these offers were rejected by Jagadish Shetter. Yediyurappa said, the party wants to give opportunities to the young leaders and the senior leaders must give way for them. He informed that Jagadish Shetter was with BJP since the days of Jan Sangh, he was made Party President, Leader of the Opposition and Chief Minister. After providing him with so many opportunities, Jagadish Shetter’s decision to quit the BJP over denial of a ticket is unpardonable.