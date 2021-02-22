Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
Karnataka to host second Khelo India University Games this year

AMN / BENGALURU

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has announced that the second Khelo India University Games will be hosted by Karnataka. Addressing the media here along with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Mr Rijiju said that the largest University games in the country scheduled later this year will be held in Bengaluru in partnership with Association of Indian Universities.

Over 4,000 sportsmen under the age of 25 will compete with an opportunity to be selected for the national teams. The first edition of University games was held in Bhubaneswar last year. In the second edition of the games, Yogasana and Mallakhamb have been added. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured all possible support for the games. Union Youth Affairs and Sports minister Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate four new sporting facilities at Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru campus today after participating in Fit Bengaluru for Fit India programme along with Member of Parliament Tejaswi Surya.

