Karnataka School Examination & Assessment Board announces 12th standard results

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board have announced the results of the second Pre-University examination or the 12th standard results today.

Over seven lakh two thousand students had taken the examination and over five lakh 24 thousand have passed thereby recording an overall pass percentage of 74.67 percent. Dakshina Kannada district retained the top place with a total pass percentage of 95.33 percent followed by Udupi with 95.24 percent.

Tabasum Shaik from NMKRV PU college in Bengaluru emerged as the state topper in arts by securing 593 out of 600 marks. In the Commerce stream, Ananya K A of Alva’s PU College in Moodubidre scored 600 out of 600 marks to top the list and in Science S M Koushik from Gangotri Science College Kolar and Surabhi S of RV PU College, Bengaluru shared the top position by securing 596 out of 600 marks.