Karnataka: Rs 6 crore recovered from house of BJP MLA’s son; arrested for accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe

This shows that the BJP govt headed by CM Basavaraj Bommai is involved in corruption, says Siddaramaiah, LoP Karnataka, on Lokayukta catching BJP MLA’s son with bribe money.

AMN / WEB DESK

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta officials on Thursday arrested BJP MLA’s son and chief accountant of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Prashanth Madal for allegedly accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe.

As per the latest reports, the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the residence and offices of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa’s son and recovered Rs 6 crore in cash. All the accused have been sent to 14 days of police custody.

According to reports apart from Rs 6 crore, the raid team also recovered Rs 1.7 crore from Prashanth Madal’s office. The anti-corruption wing is likely to summon the BJP MLA as well, for questioning in connection with the matter.

Interstingly, Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed while taking Rs 40 lakh bribe at his office in Bengaluru on Thursday. Sources revealed that Prashanth Madal had reportedly demanded Rs 80 lakh as a bribe to clear a tender.

A complaint was filed in connection with tendering allotment to provide raw materials to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). It is important to note that Prashath’s father and BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa is the chairman of KSDL.

Lokyukta officials are expected to question the BJP MLA as the bribe money was reportedly accepted on his behalf. Officials noted that further investigation is underway.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised an “impartial investigation” into the corruption charges against BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashant Madal

Talking to the media on Friday, the Karnataka chief minister said that the government’s anti-corruption watchdog, Lokayukta, will conduct an independent and impartial investigation into the matter.

Earlier in the day, the MLA from the BJP, Madal Virupakshappa resigned as the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

Basavaraj Bommai said the Lokayukta was closed during the Congress regime but was re-launched with the aim of comprehensively curbing corruption in the state. “Many such cases are likely to have been closed during the Congress government, which weakened the Lokayukta,” he added.

He said the Lokayukta is an autonomous institution and it will enquire the source of the money as well as others who are involved in the case. He said anyone who is found guilty will be punished.

