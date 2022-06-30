FreeCurrencyRates.com

Karnataka: Redesigned webportal ‘Skill Connect’ to be launched on July 15th

Karnataka minister for Skill Development and Higher Education Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan has said that the redesigned web portal Skill Connect will be launched on July 15th on the day of World Youth Skills Day. The web is promoted by the Skill Development Department of the State Government. Speaking after inaugurating a Job Fair in Kundapura in Udupi district today, the minister said that the redesigned portal will create a bridge between the job aspirants and the employers. He informed that the Government of Karnataka has signed an MoU with NASSCOM to impart skills to suit the Industry requirements. A pact is also signed with Infosys SpringBoard, which has 5000 add-on courses for the students. There are about 1200 ITIs across the state where 1.5 lakh students are accommodated for long term courses and one lakh students for short term courses. There are Government Toolroom and Training Centers in 31 districts across the state.

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

