Karnataka: Minister Eeshwarappa resigns over Contractor Death row

KS Eeshwarappa submitted his resignation to to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as Police has registered abetment of suicide case against him in the abetment of suicide case of Contractor and BJP worker Santosh K. Patil

He arrived from Shivamogga to Bengaluru this evening and proceeded to the Chief Minister’s residence to submit his resignation.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was on tour to Gadag, has returned to the capital. Eeshwarappa had announced his resignation yesterday in Shivamogga after his name was included as the first accused in the abetment of suicide case of Contractor and BJP worker Santosh K. Patil.

The Minister said that he would resign to avoid any embarrassment to the party. He also said that he has complete faith that he will come clean after an investigation into the suicide case. An FIR has been registered against Eeshwarappa following the corruption allegations leveled by Contractor Santosh Patil who was found dead in a hotel room in Udupi on Tuesday morning.