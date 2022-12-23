FreeCurrencyRates.com

Karnataka: Mandatory Covid test for ILI, SARI patients

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Health department advisory issued yesterday in Karnataka has made it mandatory to conduct Covid test for Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) cases and public are advised to wear masks indoors and in closed places.

Health Minister, Dr. K Sudhakar said in Belagavi yesterday that owing to the Covid surge in other countries an advisory is issued by the department as a precautionary measure.

He said that instructions are issued to complete 100 percent vaccinations for the third dose in the state. The state reported 16 new Covid cases yesterday and there are 1261 active Covid cases as of today.

