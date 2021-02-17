Karnataka makes RT-PCR negative certificate mandatory for passengers arriving from UK, Brazil and South Africa

AMN / BANGALURU
The Karnataka state Government has issued a new protocol for those arriving from the UK, Brazil and South Africa. This measure is taken after four cases of South Africa variant and one case of Brazilian variant was found in India. The state Government has also issued new directions for those coming into the state from Kerala following the detection of 40 Covid positive cases in a nursing college in Bengaluru.
The state Government has made it mandatory for passengers arriving into the state from the UK, Brazil and South Africa to produce RT PCR negative test report at the airport and undergo home quarantine for 14 days. They need to take the RT PCR test again on the seventh day. Those found positive will be taken to institutional quarantine facilities with their samples sent for genomic sequencing.
Similarly passengers from Kerala with RT PCR negative test results not older than 72 hours are made mandatory. Those who have come from Kerala in the last two weeks are asked to undergo the Covid tests.