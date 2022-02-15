FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2022 05:49:42      انڈین آواز

Karnataka legislature assembly begins today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The ten days session of Karnataka legislature began today with Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot addressing the joint sitting of members of both legislative Assembly and the Council in Bengaluru today. In his first address after assuming the charge in July, the Governor appreciated the efforts made by the state Government in effectively combating the Covid pandemic.

He pointed out that the introduction of Covid war rooms in all the districts, tele-medicine, tracing and tracking and quarantine management by the health department helped contain the third wave.

On Vaccination drive, the Governor informed that 100 percent of the eligible population has received the first dose and 85 percent the second dose. Over six crore Covid tests were conducted in the state.

The state, he added, has made maximum use of 840 crore rupees sanctioned under emergency Covid Response Package II. After a gap of several years, the Governor was ushered into the state secretariat building Vidhana Soudha through the grand steps. The session will be held till February 25.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India overwhelms South Africa 10-2 for second time in FIH Hockey Pro League

By Harpal Singh Bedi Rattled by Saturday's shock defeat to France, India pumped in all their pent up frustr ...

France  outplay India 5-2 FIH Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi High flying India came down with a thud as they  lost to France 2-5  in their 2nd leg ...

India needs to play  consistently against France, S Africa in 2nd leg of FIH Pro League; Manpreet  Singh

Harpal  Singh Bedi New Delhi, 11 February :  India skipper Manpreet Singh has exuded confidence o ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart