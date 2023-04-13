Karnataka issues circular to increase RT-PCR and RAT tests to monitor growing incidents of Covid 19 cases

AMN

Karnataka state health department has issued a circular to increase RT-PCR and RAT tests in the state to monitor the growing incidents of Covid 19 cases. It is mandated to test 140 persons in every 10 lakh population and based on the Covid positivity rate 20,000 tests are to be carried out in the state. Among the total tests, 30 percent are to be RAT tests and 70 percent to be RT-PCR tests.

It is imperative to carry out all the tests in Government labs only. Another direction given is regarding the use of testing kits on a ‘first in first out’ basis. The health department will carry out door-to-door visits and conduct tests of persons with ILI and SARI cases and those suspected of Covid symptoms.

In another circular issued by the office of Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths, Government of Karnataka, all the government and private hospitals are instructed to report deaths with cause of death of their patients.

The details in prescribed format are to be submitted to the Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths. The office is supplying User ID and password to the hospitals to upload data in the e-birth portal. As of April 12th Karnataka reported 327 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.31 percent and a recovery rate of 98.97 percent.