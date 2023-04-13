इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2023 11:14:47      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Karnataka issues circular to increase RT-PCR and RAT tests to monitor growing incidents of Covid 19 cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Karnataka state health department has issued a circular to increase RT-PCR and RAT tests in the state to monitor the growing incidents of Covid 19 cases. It is mandated to test 140 persons in every 10 lakh population and based on the Covid positivity rate 20,000 tests are to be carried out in the state. Among the total tests, 30 percent are to be RAT tests and 70 percent to be RT-PCR tests.

It is imperative to carry out all the tests in Government labs only. Another direction given is regarding the use of testing kits on a ‘first in first out’ basis. The health department will carry out door-to-door visits and conduct tests of persons with ILI and SARI cases and those suspected of Covid symptoms.

In another circular issued by the office of Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths, Government of Karnataka, all the government and private hospitals are instructed to report deaths with cause of death of their patients.

The details in prescribed format are to be submitted to the Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths. The office is supplying User ID and password to the hospitals to upload data in the e-birth portal. As of April 12th Karnataka reported 327 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.31 percent and a recovery rate of 98.97 percent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آل انڈیامسلم پرسنل لاء بورڈ کے صدر مولانامحمدرابع حسنی ندوی صاحب کاانتقال

آل انڈیامسلم پرسنل لاء بورڈ کے صدر اور دارالعلوم ندوۃ العلم ...

اسرائیل نے ماہ رمضان میں غیر مسلموں کا مسجد اقصیٰ میں داخلہ روک دیا

FILE PHOTO  ویب ڈیسک —  اسرائیل نے منگل کے روز کشیدہ صورت حا ل ...

شعبہ اسلامک اسٹڈیز میں بزم طلبہ کی جانب سے افطار پارٹی کا اہتمام

رمضان المبارک عالم انسانیت کے لیے باعثِ رحمت:پروفیسر اقتدار ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart