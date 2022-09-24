Karnataka Home minister clarifies multi-agency raids against PFI leaders across country are based on intelligence inputs

AMN

Karnataka Home minister Araga Jnanendra has clarified that the multi-agency raids against PFI leaders across the country are based on intelligence inputs and hence it should not be branded as action against the minorities. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru today, the minister emphasised that the agency is acting on the basis of strong evidence available with them.

On the incident of two BE graduates arrested from Shivamogga recently, the minister said that they had links with the terrorist organizations. NIA and ED jointly conducted raids at several places in Karnataka including Bengaluru and Mangaluru today on those associated with PFI. The police took several supporters of PFI in preventive custody for gathering outside the raid sites and shouting slogans against the investigating agencies.