Karnataka High Court dismisses petition of Twitter challenging blocking orders

The Karnataka High Court has today dismissed the petition of Twitter challenging the blocking orders issued by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Citing its conduct the court also imposed a cost of 50 lakh rupees on Twitter. The social media blogging site had approached the court in June last year against the orders issued by the ministry. 

It claimed that the blocking orders violate the protocols prescribed under Section 69A of the IT Act and Article 14 which ensures freedom of speech. The Ministry of Electronics had issued orders to block 138 online betting platforms and 94 money lending apps based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the inputs from the Central Intelligence agencies

خبرنامہ

عیدالاضحی کا تہوار پورے ملک میں مذہبی عقیدت اور جوش وخروش کے ساتھ منایا گیا۔

قربانی کا تہوار عیدالاضحی آج ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں مذہبی عقی ...

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

سعودی عرب میں پانچ روزہ حج کی شروعات ہو گئی

آج سے پانچ روزہ مناسک حج کے آغاز کے ساتھ ہی دنیا بھر سے تقریبا ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

DD India, AIR emerge as trusted electronic media organization as per Reuters Report 2023

DD India and All India Radio have been voted most trusted electronic media organization in country as per Reut ...

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

