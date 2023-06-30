Karnataka High Court dismisses petition of Twitter challenging blocking orders

The Karnataka High Court has today dismissed the petition of Twitter challenging the blocking orders issued by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Citing its conduct the court also imposed a cost of 50 lakh rupees on Twitter. The social media blogging site had approached the court in June last year against the orders issued by the ministry.

It claimed that the blocking orders violate the protocols prescribed under Section 69A of the IT Act and Article 14 which ensures freedom of speech. The Ministry of Electronics had issued orders to block 138 online betting platforms and 94 money lending apps based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the inputs from the Central Intelligence agencies