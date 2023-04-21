Karnataka Elections: Over 5,000 nominations filed, EC scrutiny continues

AMN

The scrutiny of 5102 nominations from 3632 candidates is continuing in Karnataka for the Assembly election. Yesterday was the last day to file the nomination and the 24th of April is the last day for withdrawal of candidature.

The Election office in Bengaluru says that verification will take time as a number of complaints received against the nominations by different parties and individuals are also being verified. The Chief Electoral Office is also busy despatching the EPIC cards of the voters who enrolled recently. The office is also organising various SVEEP activities to improve electoral participation in the State for the 10th of May Assembly election. The phone numbers of General Observers, Police Observers and Expenditure Observers deployed in different constituencies are put up on social media. The general public is requested to contact the officials in case of any violation of the Model Code of Conduct.