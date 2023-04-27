इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2023 10:25:20      انڈین آواز
Karnataka Elections: Campaign intensifies, Leaders seek votes in their favour

AMN / WEB DESK

As the Karnataka elections coming closer , BJP, Congress, and JD (S) have intensified their campaigns. Political leaders are engaged in finding ways to counter each other’s charges and remove doubts from voters’ minds. Senior BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje today confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show in Bengaluru on Saturday. Party sources said the Prime Minister would campaign for the party candidates and also conduct road shows in Kolar, Hassan, and Mysore districts on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda said that he would campaign for his Party at 42 places in the next eleven days till the 8th of May.

The Prime Minister earlier today interacted with over 50 lakh workers in the Karnataka BJP unit and encouraged them to work more for the party. In his address, he said whenever BJP gets an opportunity to serve people, the speed and scale of development increase. The Prime Minister accused Congress of giving false guarantees, saying the Party has no interest in eradicating corruption. Countering Mr. Modi’s remark on corruption, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the people of Karnataka would teach a lesson to BJP members in the elections. Among other prominent leaders, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shivamogga district and Congress Rahul Gandhi in Mangaluru held roadshows.

There is a race among the candidates and leaders to cover as many constituencies and booths as possible before the campaign ends 48 hours before the May 10 polling in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take up back-to-back campaigning on April 29 and 30th. Coming Friday he will address public rallies in Bidar, Vijayapura and Belagavi districts in North Karnataka.

Same day evening he will take up a road show on a 4.5 km stretch in Bengaluru. On 30th, the Prime Minister will campaign in Kolar and Hassan districts. In the evening he will take part in a roadshow in Mysuru on a five kilometers stretch. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Kalburgi and Vijayapura tomorrow and National Party President Mallikarjuna Kharge will be campaigning in Bengaluru tomorrow

