Karnataka Elections: BJP releases list of star campaigners

Tomorrow is last day of nomination filing for the polls

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has released a list of star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly elections. A total of 40 BJP leaders from all states are in the list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among those who will be campaigning in the state.

The nomination process for the assembly polls in the state will end tomorrow. Voting for the 224 Assembly Constituencies will take place on 10th of next month and the result will be declared on 13th May.

Political heavyweights in Karnataka filed their nominations today for the May 10th Assembly election. After a roadshow accompanied by BJP National President J P Nadda, Central Minister Prahlad Joshi and Kannada film star Kitcha Sudeep, the Shiggaon candidate, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination today at 1.00 pm.

After offering prayers at a temple at Siddaramanahundi and a visit to Chamundi hill and Nanjangud temples, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah filed his nomination from Varuna at 2.00 pm.

Jagadish Shetter who joined Congress filed his nomination from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader from Congress Dr G Parameshwar too filed his nomination from Koratagere after offering prayers at a Ganesh temple.

BJP patriarch from Karnataka B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijendra filed his nomination from Shikaripur in Shivamogga district.

After the exercise of filing the nominations comes to an end tomorrow, the parties are gearing up to hit the campaign trail. Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi had recently visited the state and campaigned in Kolar and Bidar. Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Congress Organising General Secretary K C Venugopal, Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and General Secretary(Communication) Jairam Ramesh are stationed in the state.

From JD(S), H D Kumaraswamy has announced plans to take up an extensive election campaign.

Aam Aadmi Party which has announced its candidates in 208 seats can also be seen campaigning. The left and other regional parties too are campaigning for their candidates in different constituencies.