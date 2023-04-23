Karnataka Elections 2023: 19 candidates filed nominations for Kanakapura seat of Ramnagar district

AMN

Kanakapura Constituency of Ramnagar district is considered one of the key constituencies in the Karnataka Assembly elections. Congress State president and party’s strong face for Chief Minister DK Shivkumar is contesting the election from this seat. His main opponent is BJP’s R. Ashok and JD-S candidate B. Nagaraj. A total of 19 candidates have filed their nominations for this seat.

DK Shivakumar was elected from this assembly seat in the last three elections. His margin of victory has increased each time. Shivkumar has been an MLA for seven consecutive terms. Earlier he used to contest from Sathanur assembly seat. The JD-S has remained in the second number in the last three elections, but the vote share of the party has continually decreased. In the last three elections, the BJP could never get more than four per cent votes.

The BJP has this time fielded Revenue Minister R. Ashok, as its candidate to break Shivakumar’s stronghold. R Ashok has also been the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. There are more than 2 lakh 24 thousand voters in this assembly constituency and instead of local issues, there is more discussion about candidates. Congress workers are confident of their victory this time too. On the other hand, BJP workers are claiming to challenge the Congress through a strong candidate. While the JD-S candidate is hoping that his close ties with the local people will fetch him Vijayashree.