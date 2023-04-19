Karnataka: Davangere Deputy Commissioner meets relatives of tribals stranded in Sudan

AMN

In Karnataka, Davangere Deputy Commissioner Shivananda Kapsi and other officials visited the relatives of tribals stranded in the crisis-ridden Sudan.

They visited the camp where Hakki Pakki tribes reside in Asthapanahalli village in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district today.

The officials collected information on the members who had gone to Sudan and their place of stay there.

They also informed the relatives and family members about the efforts being made by the External Affairs Ministry to evacuate those stranded in Sudan.

Around 31 tribal are said to be stranded in Sudan.