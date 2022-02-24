Karnataka: Culture Ministry to organize 2-day international conference on Indian temple architecture

AMN

Archaeological Survey of India of Ministry of Culture is organizing a two-day international conference ‘Devayatanam – An odyssey of Indian temple architecture’ at Karnataka’s Hampi, Karnataka. Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the conference.

The conference aims to deliberate upon the philosophical, religious, social, economic, technical, scientific, art and architectural aspects of temple. It also intends to initiate a dialogue on the evolution and development of the various styles of temple architecture such as the Nagara, Vesara, Dravida, Kalinga and others.

The inaugural session will take place at Pattabhirama Temple, Hampi while the academic sessions will be held in Auditorium, Kannada University in Hampi. The conference will have eminent scholars discussing on the various facets of the great temples of India.