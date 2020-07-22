Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa seeks people support to combat COVID 19

AMN / BENGALURU

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called upon general people, opposition, media, private hospitals and philanthropists to strengthen the hands of the Government to combat the pandemic.

Addressing the people of the state through a social digital platform Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the Government has taken steps to improve testing, tracking, treatment of Covid patients in the state. He informed that 11,230 beds are now available in Bengaluru to meet the growing demand of Covid patients. He assured that test results will be available in 24 hours, ambulances will reach the needy at the shortest possible time and transparency will be ensured in allocation of beds to Covid patients.

As the week-long lockdown comes to an end in Bengaluru today, the Chief Minister addressed various constituencies by responding to the issues raised by them. He called upon people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. He told the Opposition that they can verify any document related to Government purchases to satiate their allegations of corruption. He asked the media to seek any information from the Government. In return he asked them to strengthen the hands of Covid warriors.

He said there will be no more lockdowns as the Government will balance life and livelihood while ensuring strict vigil in the containment zones. The health bulletin says that 3649 new cases and 61 deaths were reported Tuesday in the state. At the same time 1664 people were discharged after treatment.