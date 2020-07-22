Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jul 2020 12:30:50      انڈین آواز

Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa seeks people support to combat COVID 19

AMN / BENGALURU

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called upon general people, opposition, media, private hospitals and philanthropists to strengthen the hands of the Government to combat the pandemic.

Addressing the people of the state through a social digital platform Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the Government has taken steps to improve testing, tracking, treatment of Covid patients in the state. He informed that 11,230 beds are now available in Bengaluru to meet the growing demand of Covid patients. He assured that test results will be available in 24 hours, ambulances will reach the needy at the shortest possible time and transparency will be ensured in allocation of beds to Covid patients.

As the week-long lockdown comes to an end in Bengaluru today, the Chief Minister addressed various constituencies by responding to the issues raised by them. He called upon people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. He told the Opposition that they can verify any document related to Government purchases to satiate their allegations of corruption. He asked the media to seek any information from the Government. In return he asked them to strengthen the hands of Covid warriors.

 He said there will be no more lockdowns as the Government will balance life and livelihood while ensuring strict vigil in the containment zones. The health bulletin says that 3649 new cases and 61 deaths were reported Tuesday in the state. At the same time 1664 people were discharged after treatment.

SPORTS

Cricket: ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020

HSB / New Delhi As expected the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of ...

Kapil Dev’s advice helped me decide my post retirement plans: Rahul Dravid

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former captain Rahul Dravid has disclosed that it was all-rounder Kapil Dev's ...

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

