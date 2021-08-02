Karnataka CM says meeting will be held with party high command today on expansion of his cabinet

AMN
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is in Delhi has said that a meeting will be held with the party high command today evening on the expansion of his cabinet. Mr. Bommai assumed charge as Chief Minister of the state on July 28th succeeding B S Yediyurappa, who stepped down due to the age factor after completing two years in office.
Chief Minister Bommai arrived in Delhi yesterday night to discuss the cabinet expansion. Saying that all the legislators know that everyone cannot be inducted into cabinet, the Chief Minister said a basic formula based on performance, region wise representation and experience is evolved to decide on likely legislators who will be made ministers in his cabinet. He added that the size of the Cabinet and number of DCMs will also be decided in the meeting to be held with party National President J P Nadda.