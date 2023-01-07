FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jan 2023 05:38:40      انڈین آواز

Karnataka CM releases logo and mascot of National Youth Festival to be held from 12 to 16 January

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released the logo and mascot of the National Youth Festival to be held in Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities from the 12th to 16th of January in Karnataka. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi were virtually present on this occasion.

The Karnataka State Sports Minister Narayanagowda was also present. Chief Minister Bommai said, all arrangements are being made to make the event a grand success on the lines of the Khelo India University Games hosted earlier by the State. The decisions were taken to organise a Conference of young legislators during the Youth festival, he added.

The Railway board announced that they would allocate special bogies for the participants coming to Dharwad by train from across the country. The Union Sports Minister announced a cash award of 50000 rupees for Bansilal Ketki of Orissa whose logo design was accepted by the Youth Festival Committee. The logo is inspired by Lotus, the national flower.

The Minister also announced a 50,000 rupees cash award for the Champi Chikka elephant mascot designed by Inbam of Bengaluru. The theme of the 26th Youth Festival is Vikasit Yuva-Vikasit Bharat.

The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 12th of January. Seven thousand five hundred youth from across the country will participate in the five days event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

@Powered By: Logicsart