Karnataka CM releases logo and mascot of National Youth Festival to be held from 12 to 16 January

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released the logo and mascot of the National Youth Festival to be held in Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities from the 12th to 16th of January in Karnataka. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi were virtually present on this occasion.

The Karnataka State Sports Minister Narayanagowda was also present. Chief Minister Bommai said, all arrangements are being made to make the event a grand success on the lines of the Khelo India University Games hosted earlier by the State. The decisions were taken to organise a Conference of young legislators during the Youth festival, he added.

The Railway board announced that they would allocate special bogies for the participants coming to Dharwad by train from across the country. The Union Sports Minister announced a cash award of 50000 rupees for Bansilal Ketki of Orissa whose logo design was accepted by the Youth Festival Committee. The logo is inspired by Lotus, the national flower.

The Minister also announced a 50,000 rupees cash award for the Champi Chikka elephant mascot designed by Inbam of Bengaluru. The theme of the 26th Youth Festival is Vikasit Yuva-Vikasit Bharat.

The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 12th of January. Seven thousand five hundred youth from across the country will participate in the five days event.