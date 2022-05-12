FreeCurrencyRates.com

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai holds curtain raiser event of Global Investors Meet in New Delhi

Published On: By

AMN

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a curtain raiser event of the Global Investors Meet in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He invited the Global Business Leaders and Envoys of several countries to participate in the Global Investors Meet to be held in Bengaluru from 2nd to 4th of November this year. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani along with Ambassadors and Trade Commissioners of several countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Romania, South Korea, Sweden and United Kingdom were present during curtain raiser event.

Karnataka has emerged as a top investment destination in the country attracting 62,085 crore rupees investment in the April-June fiscal and 48 per cent of total FDI to India accounting for 30,746 crore rupees were made in Karnataka.

