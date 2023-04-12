Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai exudes confidence in forming govt with majority in assembly polls

AMN

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed confidence of coming back to power, with an absolute majority after the May 10 Assembly election.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru today, he said after the announcement of 189 candidates by the party, he is confident of a good performance in the election.

On a question that MLC Lakshman Savadi is leaving the party after his name did not figure in the list, the Chief Minister said that he has spoken to Savadi and requested him not to take hasty decision.

Addressing media persons in Bengaluru, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar said that fielding senior BJP leader R Ashoka against him will have no impact on his electoral prospects. He expressed hope that Congress will win 141 seats, and predicted 66 to 70 seats for BJP.