Karnataka: 2,015 healthcare workers vaccinated in Allari, Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad & Gadag districts

AMN

Covid vaccination was carried out in four districts yesterday in Karnataka. 2,015 healthcare workers were vaccinated in Allari, Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad and Gadag districts.

Meanwhile, 573 new Covid-19 cases were reported during the past 24 hours in the state. Among the new cases Bengaluru Urban reported with the highest number of 306 cases. At the same time, 401 people cured from the disease and discharged from hospitals.

4 covid patients lost their life and the total fatalities have increased to 12,197. At present 7,510 covid patients are taking treatment in various hospitals in the State among them 155 are in ICU.